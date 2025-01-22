UK Passports Are About To Change In Major Way – Here’s What You Should Know

Photo by Ekaterina Belinskaya: https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-an-opened-passport-4922356/ Person holding an open passport.

In a move that is set to simplify domestic travel, the UK government has announced that by 2027, UK citizens will be able to carry their passport in a digital wallet on their phones along with their driving licence, Universal Credit account and marriage and birth certificates.

The plan was announced by Peter Kyle, the secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, as part of a new smartphone app to simplify interactions with government services. He said: “the overflowing drawer rammed with letters from the government and hours spent on hold to get a basic appointment will soon be consigned to history”.

When will digital credentials be rolled out and what’s included?

The first of the credentials that Brits will be able to carry digitally as of June will be a driving licence and a veteran card. The government’s digital service then plans to roll out access to accounts relating to student loans, vehicle tax, benefits, childcare and local councils.

Physical passports will still be needed alongside digital passports for people heading abroad but Kyle said: “We’re keeping a close eye on international standards. When those standards become clearer then, of course, you have the government that would aspire to be able to benefit from it as much as possible.”

The wallet would be similar to the ones already found on Apple and Google devices and will be sufficient to prove a person’s status.

This means that for those working with children or vulnerable people will be able to easily share their disclosure requirement certificate or those on benefits will be able to claim welfare discounts.

“Making government services more online does not mean that those people who can’t access the internet will be left behind,” Kyle said.

“In fact, what we are discovering is that the more we make online services easier to access … we as a government can start focusing human resources on those people need and can only interact in a human way … We will deliver public services that are more human, not less.”

