YouTube Removes 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Suffragette Videos

YouTube has deleted video clips showing players of Red Dead Redemption 2 using their characters to beat suffragettes.

The company said the recordings breached its rules on “acceptable content”.

One of the game footage videos attracted more than 1.5m views before it was deleted, with comments from users underneath supporting the content.

“Why can’t we do this in real life?,” one wrote.

The game is set in 1899, 20 years before the passage of the nineteenth amendment giving women the right to vote in the USA.

The original video appeared on user ’Shirrako’s content page, which showed the player’s character hitting a suffragette.

The account, which had 473,000 subscribers at the time, was briefly suspended but has now been reactivated.

The user has since uploaded a new video called ‘Red Dead Redemption 2 – Deporting A Mexican’, which is similar to the ones featuring the suffragette.

“YouTube’s Community Guidelines prohibit among other things, gratuitous violence, nudity, dangerous and illegal activities, and hate speech,” said a spokesperson from the media giant.

“Creative formats such as video games can be challenging to assess, but when content crosses the line and is flagged to our attention, we take action as necessary.”