Reuters Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

Yulia Skripal the daughter of Russian spy Sergei Skripal, has said she wants to return to her country “in the longer term” despite being poisoned with a nerve agent. “The fact that a nerve agent was used to do this is shocking,” Skripal told Reuters news agency. “My life has been turned upside down.” Yulia and her father Sergei Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain’s MI6 foreign spy service, were found unconscious on a public bench in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Yulia Skripal, 33, was in a coma for 20 days. “I woke to the news that we had both been poisoned,” Skripal said in her first media appearance since the poisoning.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters

“We are so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination. Our recovery has been slow and extremely painful,” she said in her written English statement. “As I try to come to terms with the devastating changes thrust upon me both physically and emotionally, I take one day at a time and want to help care for my Dad till his full recovery. In the longer term I hope to return home to my country.” Skripal spoke in Russian and supplied a statement that she said she had written herself in both Russian and English. She signed both documents after making her statement. She declined to answer questions after speaking to camera.

Handout . / Reuters