Former Russian double spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with a dose of liquid nerve agent as high as 100 grams, the head of the weapons watchdog has said.

Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) , said that between 50 and 100 grams of Novichok was used in the attack on the pair in Salisbury on March 4.

The quantity ranges from slightly less than a quarter-cup to a half-cup of liquid and was significantly more than was needed for research purposes, meaning it was likely created for use as a weapon, Uzumcu said.

The agent could be applied with an aerosol spray or transported in liquid form, he said.

“For research activities or protection you would need, for instance, five to 10 grams or so, but even in Salisbury it looks like they may have used more than that, without knowing the exact quantity, I am told it may be 50, 100 grams or so, which goes beyond research activities for protection,” he told the New York Times.

Yulia, 33, was discharged last month but her father remains in hospital.

Detectives investigating the Skripals’ poisoning have said that they believe the pair were poisoned at the front door of the home of the former Russian spy.