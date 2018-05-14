'Bring Back Yvette Cooper To Beat The Tories' Veteran Labour MP Urges Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn needs to bring Yvette Cooper back to the Labour frontbench to break the electoral deadlock, the chair of the party’s largest group of MPs has said.

Clive Efford, who convenes the Tribune group of more than 75 MPs, has urged the party leader to “freshen up” his top team in the wake of this month’s “honours even” local election results.

He singled out former leadership contender Cooper as someone who could help deliver a knockout blow in the next General Election, highlighting her work as Home Affairs Select Committee chair - which ultimately led to the resignation of Amber Rudd as Home Secretary.

In an interview with HuffPost UK, Efford also repeatedly spoke out against Labour MPs who publicly attack the Labour leadership, but when asked if he thought Corbyn would be a good Prime Minister, who would only say he would be “interesting.”

The Eltham MP, who was first elected in the Tony Blair landslide in 1997 but “never joined New Labour”, singled out Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner as a future party leader, describing her as a “revelation”.

But he is less enthusiastic about Labour’s frontbench in general, and said: “I get the loyalty, the people who stood by him when there was a leadership challenge, I understand all that and I get that.

“I didn’t expect him to say to those people on day one after he was re-elected as leader: ‘Thanks for all your support by the way I’m going to boot you out.’

“Are we really cutting through with the people that we’ve got in our shadow cabinet at the moment? Do we need to freshen it up? I think there’s a possibility that we do.”

When asked who he would like to see return to the top team, Efford said: “There’s loads of talent knocking around. Yvette is the obvious example - she really socked it to Amber Rudd.”

Efford does not favour a complete clear-out of those around Corbyn though, and added: “Some of them he’s brought in who were in catapulted right to the front I think have done extremely well. I think Angela Rayner is brilliant and I didn’t think so at first.

“Give her some credit: she’s stuck to her guns and she’s good at her job, she’s a revelation.”

When asked if Rayner could be the next leader, Efford replied: “Possibly, I wouldn’t say no.”