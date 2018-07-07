It was immediately met with a negative reaction, with many people commenting that his hair was culturally insensitive.

The ‘Greatest Showman’ actor revealed his new hairstyle with a post on Instagram along with the caption “just for fun”.

Zac Efron is facing claims of cultural appropriation after posting a photo of himself with dreadlocks online.

“No dude. Don’t do this,” one person wrote “I say this as a white woman who grew up incredibly ignorant in North Dakota and had dreads when I was 19. Dont. Do. This.”

Another said: “Black men were told to cut their dreads if they wanted the job, now you all want to wear dreads and it’s fashion???”

Another added: “You all think it’s the hairstyle but it’s not, it’s the history behind the hairstyle.”

“For fun?!?!” another wrote. “It’s not the dreads that offend me it’s the caption! Nothing about my culture is ‘fun’...”

Another person said: “You have been afforded so much privilege and world experiences that should also inform you that dreadlocks on white people is cultural appropriation. It’s really that simple.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Zac’s representatives for comment, and is awaiting a response.