Zac Goldsmith Resigns And Launches Attack On Rishi Sunak

LARS HAGBERG via Getty Images

Zac Goldsmith has resigned from the government, saying he was “horrified” at Rishi Sunak for having ditched promises to protect the environment.

The Tory peer quit his job as a Foreign Office minister on Friday morning and accused the prime minister of having “withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature”.

Advertisement

“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our prime minister, are simply uninterested,” he said.

“This government’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes continuing in my current role untenable.”

Goldsmith said he was “horrified as, bit by bit” Sunak had “abandoned” the Conservative Party’s commitment to protecting the environment.

It has been a privilege to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember. But this govt’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face makes continuing in my role untenable. Reluctantly I am therefore stepping down pic.twitter.com/KDJKN3i6ER — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) June 30, 2023

Advertisement

Until he quit today, he served as minister for overseas territories, commonwealth, energy, climate and environment.

It comes the day after Goldsmith was among the Boris Johnson allies condemned for criticising the privileges committee’s probe into the former PM.

Last month Sunak abandoned his Tory leadership pledge to pass a key piece of animal welfare legislation - the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill.

The legislation was designed to meet a 2019 manifesto pledge to impose tougher penalties for animal cruelty.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.