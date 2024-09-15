Zelenskyy Urges West To Overcome Its 'Fear' And Let Ukraine Fire British Missiles Into Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Keir Starmer in 10 Downing Street in July. via Associated Press

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the west to overcome its “fear” and let Ukraine fire British long-range missiles into Russia.

The Ukrainian president urged its allies to show “decisiveness” after Moscow launched fresh attacks on the city of Kharkiv.

Posting on X, he said: “The world must help us defend ourselves against Russian military aircraft and the dozens of guided aerial bombs that claim Ukrainian lives every day.

“This terror can be stopped. But to stop it, the fear of making strong, objectively necessary decisions must be overcome. Only decisiveness can bring a just end to this war. It is decisiveness that most effectively protects against terror.”

A rescue operation is underway in Kharkiv following a Russian strike with aerial bombs. An ordinary residential high-rise building has been damaged. There is a fire and debris between the 9th and 12th floors. So far, nearly 30 people have been reported injured, including… pic.twitter.com/3ngKkfcb1U — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 15, 2024

His comments came after talks between Joe Biden and Keir Starmer in the White House broke up without any agreement on whether Ukraine will be allowed to use British-made Storm Shadow missiles on Russian soil.

Vladimir Putin has warned that such a move would lead to war between Russia and Nato.

Foreign secretary David Lammy today accused Putin of “shameless grandstanding” and insisted the UK would continue to support Ukraine.

He said: “We won’t be bullied by Putin’s shameless grandstanding.

“What he should now do is cease his aggression and leave Ukraine, that’s what he should do.