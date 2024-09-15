Putin Accused Of 'Shameless Grandstanding' Over Threat Of War With Nato

Vladimir Putin has said the West will be at war with Russia if Ukraine uses British made long-range missiles. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin has been accused of “shameless grandstanding” over his warning that Nato will be at war with Russia if Ukraine is allowed to use British long-range missiles to attack his country.

Foreign secretary David Lammy said the UK and America “won’t be bullied” by the Russian president.

His comments came after Keir Starmer and US president Joe Biden failed to reach a deal which would see Ukraine given permission to fire British Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia.

Speaking last week, Putin said that would “would mean that Nato countries, the United States, and European countries, are at war with Russia”.

Asked about the impasse on Sky News this morning, Lammy said: “We won’t be bullied by Putin’s shameless grandstandiung.

“What he should now do is cease his aggression and leave Ukraine, that’s what he should do.