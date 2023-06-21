Zendaya Serves Up Drama In A Love Triangle In New Challengers Trailer

The wait is over – fans finally have a first-look at the sports flick Challengers.

On Tuesday, MGM dropped a trailer for the upcoming film. In the movie directed by Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya stars as Tashi, a tennis player turned wife and coach to a burnt-out tennis star Art (Mike Faist).

After Art suffers a losing streak, he’s forced to face off in a pivotal match against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor).

In the tense trailer, Tashi finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with the former tight-knit friends after the trio had been romantically involved as teens.

“Tensions run high on and off the court as old flames are reignited, competition builds, and love and careers hang in the balance; it’s anyone’s game,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The sports romance, which was first announced in February 2022, is swinging in excitement on Twitter, with many users already declaring it the “movie of the year”.

In October, Guadagnino raved about working with Zendaya, who trained for months for the athletic role.

“She’s wonderful,” the director told Variety of the 26-year-old actor. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.”