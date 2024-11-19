Zoe Ball Confirms Exit From BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show After 6 Years

Radio 2 breakfast host Zoe Ball BBC/Ray Burmiston

Zoe Ball has announced she’s stepping down as the host of the Radio 2 breakfast show after “six incredible years”.

On Tuesday morning, Zoe confirmed that she will front her final show for the station next month, in order to “focus on family”.

“After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family,” she explained.

“It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.”

📢 Zoe Ball has decided to step down as presenter of the weekday Radio 2 Breakfast Show.



She will remain on the station, more to be announced soon.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/I2YRvujZk3 pic.twitter.com/kzUUeK9i1m — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 19, 2024

While Zoe plans to remain “a part of the Radio 2 family”, her final breakfast show is due to air on December 20, “just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans”.

She also teased “more news in the New Year” about what her future at Radio 1 will look like.

“I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!” she enthused.

Zoe took over the Radio 2 breakfast show in 2018, following the departure of Chris Evans.

Earlier this year, Zoe took time off from her Radio 2 presenting duties after the death of her mum.

She eventually returned in early August, but went on another extended break a few days later, before resuming presenting the breakfast show at the end of September.