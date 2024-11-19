This Is Who'll Be Replacing Zoe Ball As The New Host Of The Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Radio 2 host Scott Mills BBC/Ray Burmiston

Scott Mills has been confirmed as the new host of the Radio 2 breakfast show.

“Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1. She’s done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton,” Scott enthused.

“It feels ever since recording my first shows as a kid for an audience of one, my mum, all roads since have led to this amazing opportunity. It really is a lifelong dream come true to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry [Wogan], Chris [Evans] and Zoe to be the new presenter of the Radio 2 breakfast show.”

Earlier this year, Scott filled in for Zoe while she was on a period of absence following the death of her mum.

Praising her successor, Zoe enthused: “Scott and I go way back to our Radio 1 days, when he was doing early mornings before me. He’s been a close friend for years, and I’m beyond thrilled it’s him taking over the breakfast show.

“Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he’s had – from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam. He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Zoe Ball returned to Radio 2 on Monday morning BBC/Ray Burmiston

Scott is currently the station’s afternoon host, with Trevor Nelson taking over in his current slot.

“It’s going to be great being on daytime,” Trevor said. “It’s the ultimate privilege as a broadcaster to entertain the nation on the biggest station in the UK every day. I’m looking to have lots of fun and will be bringing a bit of soul to the new show.

“Regular listeners will be pleased to know that my ‘guess the artist’ game Five Seconds to Name will be coming with me, so hopefully newbies will enjoy playing along.”

Trevor Neslon via Associated Press

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and DJ Spoony have also been given extended roles at Radio 2 as part of the station’s new changes.

