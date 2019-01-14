Zoe Ball has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response after debuting as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

The presenter took to the station’s early morning airwaves for the first time on Monday, where she was met with a warm reception from the station’s loyal listeners.

In her opening link at 6.30am, she said: “Hello. My name is Zoe. How’s your belly off for spots? Good morning Radio 2 superstar listeners, here we go.

“And, relax. After all the build-up, and the chat and the preamble, the big day is finally here. We are so super-excited. I’m ready, the prod squad team are ready.”