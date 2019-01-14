Zoe Ball has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response after debuting as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.
The presenter took to the station’s early morning airwaves for the first time on Monday, where she was met with a warm reception from the station’s loyal listeners.
In her opening link at 6.30am, she said: “Hello. My name is Zoe. How’s your belly off for spots? Good morning Radio 2 superstar listeners, here we go.
“And, relax. After all the build-up, and the chat and the preamble, the big day is finally here. We are so super-excited. I’m ready, the prod squad team are ready.”
She added: “Welcome to the first ever Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, I’ve been so excited about saying that.”
Zoe then kicked things off by playing Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’, remarking it “had to be a dame, on this occasion”, referencing she is the first woman to ever helm Radio 2’s flagship show.
She added: “They come no greater than the Queen of Soul, and Respect.”
Zoe also introduced her new on-air team, newsreader Tina Daheley, sport reporter Mike Williams and travel reporter Richie Anderson, before later welcoming studio guests John Cleese and Nadiya Hussain.
Her debut got a firm thumbs up from listeners, who thought she was the perfect replacement for former host Chris Evans.
A number of fellow radio personalities and other celebrities also congratulated Zoe on her first broadcast.
Referring to messages of support from fans before the show, Zoe said: “It’s been really wonderful for all of us, it’s been really positive.”
Zoe was seen arriving outside the station’s Wogan House headquarters in central London at 5.30am, having set her alarm at 3.30am to travel from her home in Sussex.
Her promotion to the breakfast show is part of a huge station overhaul, which also sees Sara Cox launch a new drivetime show on Monday afternoon.
Sara had originally been favourite to succeed Chris after he announced he was ending nine-year stint as host last year to rejoin Virgin Radio.
After losing out on the job to her former pal Zoe, she told ‘This Morning’ last week: “Breakfast is a great gig, it’s an amazing show to do, it’s great money, but I can’t mop my kids’ tears with a wad of fifties.”
‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’ airs weekdays from 6.30am on BBC Radio 2.