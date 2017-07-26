A poll has revealed that just 17% of voters believed Jeremy Corbyn would wipe student debt for recent graduates if he was elected.

A fiery debate has raged in recent weeks over the Labour leader’s pre-election comments about the historic debt, which is now thought to be worth £100 billion.

In a interview with NME less than a week before polling day, Corbyn said: “Yes, there is a block of those that currently have a massive debt, and I’m looking at ways that we could reduce that, ameliorate that, lengthen the period of paying it off, or some other means of reducing that debt burden.”

Adding the he didn’t have a “simple answer” yet, he continued: “And I don’t see why those that had the historical misfortune to be at university during the £9,000 period should be burdened excessively compared to those that went before or those that come after. I will deal with it.”