6 Quirky Eggs We're Egg-Cited To Try This Easter

Once upon a time a simple chocolate egg filled with a few sweets was enough to get our pulses racing, but now, retailers have seriously upped their Easter game. This year there are a plethora of alternative Easter eggs on the market, with something to suit all taste buds, dietary requirements and interests. We’ve rounded up six that are guaranteed to make your Easter egg-cellent. The Harry Potter Egg

Slatterys Patissier Chocolatier

For £14.95, Harry Potter fans can find out what house they’re destined to below to by cracking open ‘The Sorting Egg.’ The chocolate egg, created by Slattery Patissier & Chocolatiers in Manchester, encloses a scroll with

Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin written on it. The magical treat also comes with a chocolate-dipped pretzel wand. Unfortunately it’s available in-store only. The Avocado Egg

Waitrose

Waitrose has created the perfect egg to ensure we all ‘avo good Easter’. The egg is designed to looks like the oh-so creamy fruit, but is thankfully much larger. It consists of a dark chocolate shell, filled with white chocolate stained with natural green colouring to give it the appearance of avocado flesh. The whole thing is finished with a cocoa dusted “stone” and is available in Waitrose branches and online now for £8. The ‘Cheeseter’ Egg

Asda

Savoury food fans can breath a sigh of relief because the ‘cheester egg’, aka cheese Easter egg, is back. Available in Asda stores from 16th March, the treat is made entirely from Blacksticks Blue Cheese and comes with crumbly mini oatcake crackers and a sachet of sweet and sticky caramelised onion chutney. It retails at £14.95 and looks (almost) too gouda to eat. The Egg Sandwich

Hotel Chocolat

Buy the sarnie fan in your life a treat to make them smile this Easter with Hotel Chocolat’s milk chocolate egg sandwich. The creators put a loaf of granary bread through a 3D scanner to create chocolate slices to look just like the real thing. The treat is served in a traditional takeaway box and is available to buy in stores and online now for £10. ‘The Gin Egg ’

Waitrose

John Lewis is proving once and for all that Easter isn’t just for kids with a sophisticated gin Easter egg. The £12.50 package includes a hollow milk chocolate egg alongside the choice of two miniature gin-based tipples: Edinburgh Gin’s fruity elderflower liqueur or Edinburgh Gin’s zesty rhubarb and ginger liqueur. Let Easter be-gin! [Read More: 9 gin-ventions we love] The Vegan Egg