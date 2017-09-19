Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Has Made This Albino Woman Very Happy, As It Really Does Cater For All Skin Tones

Acondria’s gushing Instagram post about Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line has gone viral (and attracted the attention of Queen Riri herself), as many people can relate to her relief at finally finding a foundation to match their skin tone.

A woman who is albino has taken to social media to sing Rihanna’s praises for her universal approach to taking on the cosmetics industry.

Fenty Beauty has taken over the industry like it’s something start-ups casually do now.

The colour-inclusive brand has gained the love of the masses, largely due to the wide variety of shades available.

Digital influencer and beauty guru Breeny Lee shared her thoughts on Fenty Beauty’s success with HuffPost UK.

“I think Rihanna really considered all women when creating this line, from the lightest to darkest who both have a hard time finding the correct shade,” she said.

“Not only does Fenty Beauty offer diversity in shades but also diversity in undertones, which is extremely important when it comes to foundations.

“Fenty Beauty has brought back a much needed fun-factor to makeup, which is why we beauty gurus are totally loving it.”