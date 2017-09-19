Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Has Made This Albino Woman Very Happy, As It Really Does Cater For All Skin Tones

A woman who is albino has taken to social media to sing Rihanna’s praises for her universal approach to taking on the cosmetics industry.
Acondria’s gushing Instagram post about Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line has gone viral (and attracted the attention of Queen Riri herself), as many people can relate to her relief at finally finding a foundation to match their skin tone.
Fenty Beauty has taken over the industry like it’s something start-ups casually do now.
The colour-inclusive brand has gained the love of the masses, largely due to the wide variety of shades available.
Digital influencer and beauty guru Breeny Lee shared her thoughts on Fenty Beauty’s success with HuffPost UK.
“I think Rihanna really considered all women when creating this line, from the lightest to darkest who both have a hard time finding the correct shade,” she said.
“Not only does Fenty Beauty offer diversity in shades but also diversity in undertones, which is extremely important when it comes to foundations.
“Fenty Beauty has brought back a much needed fun-factor to makeup, which is why we beauty gurus are totally loving it.”
Lee’s sentiments are echoed all over Twitter, Instagram and Youtube - as Acondria demonstarted, you don’t have to be an expert to appreciate Riri’s work.
And Queen Rihanna reciprocated Acondria’s love on social media by giving her a cheeky follow.
Acondria has further opened up about her experience using the Fenty collection.
She said in a post on Instagram: “It actually means the world that she not only made diversity of shades for all women of colour but she brought us all together.
“When I was in Sephora all the women were doing their swatches and complimenting each other (all skin tones).”
In another post, Acondria said Rihanna and her Fenty Beauty team “have great minds and big hearts” after saying being able to purchase a foundation in her shade made her feel like “finally me being myself was Worth It.”
Thank you, queen, for sharing your story with us all.