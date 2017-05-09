Alexa Chung has shared a few glimpses of her first clothing line, Alexachung, and fashion fans have gone wild.
Taking to Instagram on 8 May, the presenter-turned-model posted a series of arty shots of her wearing pieces from her first solo design project.
Chung, who has previously collaborated on clothing lines for Marks & Spencer and AG Jeans, will launch her fashion brand on 30 May 2017.
With a six-person design team in place, the brand is set to sell its wares at selected luxury retailers like Selfridges, Matchesfashion.com and MyTheresa, as well as through its own dedicated website.
After sharing the brand’s first post on their newly created Instagram account, Alexchungstagram, fans commented on the post with excitement:
“You can take all my money,” one user commented.
“So excited for this,” another wrote.
“So excited for your line! This is composed beautifully. I love the accented spring colours,” another wrote.
“Really hope the blazer is part of the collection. Gorgeous as always,” one wrote.
The brand also shared their logo for the first time too, which comprises of the model’s initials AC:
With less than a month to go, Chung also shared a few videos of the brand’s imminent fashion campaign. Riding on a white horse, the model looked incredible in super stylish riding gear.
We’re hoping to see the fashion icon’s take on her staple frilly blouses, dunagrees and classic granny knits.