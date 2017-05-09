Alexa Chung has shared a few glimpses of her first clothing line, Alexachung, and fashion fans have gone wild.

Taking to Instagram on 8 May, the presenter-turned-model posted a series of arty shots of her wearing pieces from her first solo design project.

Chung, who has previously collaborated on clothing lines for Marks & Spencer and AG Jeans, will launch her fashion brand on 30 May 2017.

With a six-person design team in place, the brand is set to sell its wares at selected luxury retailers like Selfridges, Matchesfashion.com and MyTheresa, as well as through its own dedicated website.