    14/06/2017 11:15 BST | Updated 14/06/2017 13:37 BST

    Ali G Met The DUP's Sammy Wilson And Got Upset About The RAC

    'So why is everyone cussing the RAC?'

    The DUP have been making headlines over the last few days as reporters scramble to see what kind of deal they strike with Theresa May and the Tories.

    But it turns out none other than Ali G was way ahead, sitting down with the Party’s Sammy Wilson way back in 1999.

    Obviously, they got into a bit of a disagreement over car breakdown companies.

    Of course Mr G is confusing the car breakdown service with the Royal Ulster Constabulary, the country’s police force from 1922 up until 2001.

    If you want to learn more about Sammy Wilson, check out ‘5 Reasons You Should Be Seriously Worried About The DUP’.

