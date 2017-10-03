Amber Rudd has proposed to ban the sale of acid to under 18s and outlaw its possession in public after a string of “absolutely revolting” attacks.

The Home Secretary also told the Tory Party Conference in Manchester that the sale of sulphuric acid would be “drastically” limited because it can be used in homemade explosives.

It follows a spate of attacks in which people have had the substance thrown suddenly in their face. In one attack in July, five men were targeted by two moped-riders in north and east London in the space of 90 minutes.

Rudd told the conference on Tuesday: “I am announcing a new offence to prevent the sale of acids to under 18s.