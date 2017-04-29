“I’m a Labour supporter, always have been,” said Ricky, an HGV driver. “But I’ll vote Conservative to get Jeremy Corbyn out.”

Like several of our focus group, Ricky had a visceral dislike of Labour’s leader - in a seat that has been held by the party since Tony Blair’s landslide of 1997.

When Slough’s long-serving Labour MP Fiona Mactaggart announced she was quitting this month, she said one of the reasons was she was “bored by political squabbles over personalities”.

Yet it’s Corbyn’s personality, as well as his values, that appears to be driving key voters to the Conservatives in the 2017 general election.

Our HuffPost UK-Edelman focus group was drafted to include people who identified themselves as ‘working class’ and struggling to make ends meet. They are what Theresa May calls ‘ordinary working families’. When asked about the phrase ‘JAMS’, the Whitehall label for the ‘just about managing’ classes, all of them looked blank.

The political danger for Corbyn is that there is a new acronym to which these people now belong: the ‘INLBs’ or ‘I’m Normally Labour But…’