.@Judgenap: Three intel sources have disclosed that Pres. Obama turned to British spies to get surveillance on Trump pic.twitter.com/IghCFm7qhO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017

GCHQ publicly denied the assertion, describing it as “utterly ridiculous”, while Downing Street said it had secured an assurance that the allegation would not be repeated. Trump referred to Napolitano, a retired judge, as a “very talented legal mind” and of the claim he said: “I didn’t make an opinion on it.” Both America’s National Security Agency (NSA) and the FBI have flatly denied allegations by Trump that he was bugged. NSA director Admiral Mike Rogers insisted his organisation did not ask GCHQ to spy on the candidate during his campaign. Asked if President Trump making “baseless” claims against British security services damaged the close relationship between the two nations, Admiral Rogers said: “I think it clearly frustrates a key ally of ours.”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters