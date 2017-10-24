Angela Rayner Says She Is 'Happy' To Sit Alongside Jared O'Mara On Labour Benches

Angela Rayner says she is “happy” to sit alongside Jared O’Mara on the Labour benches after he apologised for making sexist and homophobic comments.

The new Sheffield Hallam MP was forced to resign his position on the women and equalities select committee on Monday after a series of “unacceptable” comments he made online a decade ago came to light.

The 35-year-old made rape jokes, asked Girls Aloud for an orgy and branded British women “fatties” in online comments reported by the Guido Fawkes website. A second story suggested he had called gay people “fudge packers” who “drive up the Marmite motorway”.

A number of Conservative MPs suggested O’Mara should resign, but shadow education secretary Angela Rayner told the BBC’s Today Programme she believed he was a reformed character.

“I am happy to sit alongside him, because he made those comments 15 years ago,” she said.