A Labour MP has quit parliament’s equalities committee after apologising for a series of “unacceptable” sexist and homophobic comments he made online over a decade ago.

Jared O’Mara made rape jokes, asked Girls Aloud for an orgy and branded British women “fatties” in online comments reported by the Guido Fawkes website. A second story suggested he had called gay people “fudge packers” who “drive up the Marmite motorway”.

His remarks emerged just days after another Labour MP, Clive Lewis, was reprimanded by the party after a video emerged of him appearing to tell an audience member at an event to get “on your knees, bitch”. The comments published were made between 2002 and 2004 when O’Mara was in his early-20s.

On a music website, O’Mara, MP for Sheffield Hallam, wrote that it would be funny if jazz musician Jamie Cullum was raped to death.

He wrote: “It would be no great loss to the music world if he was sodomised with his own piano and subsequently died of a sore arse. In fact, it would be quite funny.”

In a mock advice column, he also posted: “Girls Aloud - I advise you to sack Sarah and the remaining four members come and have an orgy with me.”