Donald Trump will never again be able to return to the event where he proposed to Melania - well that’s if Anna Wintour has her way.
Vogue’s editor-in-chief revealed she does not want Trump at her beloved Met Gala.
Speaking on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’, Wintor made it clear her feelings towards the President of the United States are frosty.
When Corden asked her to play a game called ‘Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,’ where the player has a choice of answering really frank questions or eating disgusting food, Wintor was a good sport.
Corden asked: “Anna, you famously host the celebrated Met Gala that takes place in Manhattan each year.
“Celebrities from all walks of life are desperate to get a ticket. Everyone from Beyoncé to George Clooney attends.
“So my question is: Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?”
Wintour was not exactly slow about her response, simply saying after a moment’s pause: “Donald Trump.”
While this comment might be gasp-worthy in fashion circles, some Twitter users are far less bothered by the revelation.
Although others saw the funny side.