It comes after a controversy-laden week for Scaramucci that included a profanity-laced tirade against other members of President Donald Trump’s White House staff. His tenure lasted just ten days.

In that time he also managed to give an extraordinary interview to BBC Newsnight where he said he was unlike others in Washington because he preferred “front-stabbing”, compared repealing Obamacare to the abolition of slavery, and said Trump was not an elitist because he eats cheeseburgers.