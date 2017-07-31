All Sections
    • COMEDY
    31/07/2017 23:11 BST

    Anthony Scaramucci Sacked From White House: 7 Ways To React To The News

    A helluva ten days.

    Anthony Scaramucci was on Monday fired from his role as White House communications director after a rollercoaster ten days in the post.

    Following his profanity-laced tirade against other members of President Donald Trump’s White House staff and an extraordinary interview to BBC Newsnight, he has become - for better or worse - a global figure.

    So soon after the news broke, Twitter piled on - and the reaction appeared to be thematic ...

    1. The Grandpa Simpons gif reaction ...

    2. The Spinal Tap drummer reaction ...

     

    Note: spoof rock band Spinal Tap had a series of drummers who met unfortunate ends. They included, but were possibly not limited to: John “Stumpy” Pepys (died in 1969 in a bizarre gardening accident), Eric Childs (died choking to death on someone else’s vomit), Peter “James” Bond (spontaneously combusted on stage), and Mick Shrimpton (disappeared and is presumed dead). 

     

    3. The Hollywood film reaction ...

    4. Non-Queen song lyric reaction ...

    5. That he wasn’t technically in the job reaction ...

    6. The Kim Kardashian reaction ...

    7. Ok, the Queen reaction. 

