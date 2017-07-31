Anthony Scaramucci was on Monday fired from his role as White House communications director after a rollercoaster ten days in the post.
Following his profanity-laced tirade against other members of President Donald Trump’s White House staff and an extraordinary interview to BBC Newsnight, he has become - for better or worse - a global figure.
So soon after the news broke, Twitter piled on - and the reaction appeared to be thematic ...
1. The Grandpa Simpons gif reaction ...
2. The Spinal Tap drummer reaction ...
Note: spoof rock band Spinal Tap had a series of drummers who met unfortunate ends. They included, but were possibly not limited to: John “Stumpy” Pepys (died in 1969 in a bizarre gardening accident), Eric Childs (died choking to death on someone else’s vomit), Peter “James” Bond (spontaneously combusted on stage), and Mick Shrimpton (disappeared and is presumed dead).