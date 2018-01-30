Carillion Collapse: Ministers Perform U-Turn On Apprenticeship Wages

The Government has performed a U-turn and vowed Carillion apprentices will continue to be paid beyond January, according to reports.

HuffPost UK revealed how the Official Receiver only planned to pay apprentices cut adrift by the bankrupt outsourcing giant until the end of January.

But the Government has now “caved to pressure” and confirmed they will pay apprentices until they find a new placement.

Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner said they must now stick to their promises.

A Department for Education spokesman has said placements had been found for around half of the 1,400 apprentices trained by Carillion.

Ministers were working round the clock to secure the rest and said “all former Carillion apprentices will continue to be paid while alternative employers are being sought.”

Carillion, which was the UK’s largest construction trainer, went bankrupt earlier this month, leaving behind £5bn of liabilities, just £29m in cash and a long list of unfinished public works.

It had a £6.5m public contract to train apprentices. When the firm collapsed, apprentices told HuffPost UK how they were kept in the dark about their pay.