The Archbishop of Canterbury has accused Brexit-backing newspapers of “stirring up hatred” and called for the media to show “more discipline” around its use of language.

Justin Welby, who voted Remain last year, on Sunday criticised headlines that branded public figures “public enemies” and “mutineers”.

The Daily Telegraph this month labelled a group of Tory MPs “the Brexit mutineers” amid claims they would amend the government’s Repeal Bill. The front page story resulted in a series of threatening tweets being sent to one of the 15 MPs pictured.

In November last year the Daily Mail caused widespread outage after calling the High Court judges who ruled MPs should vote on triggering Article “enemies of the people”.