A millionaire Ukip donor and David Cameron’s ex-director of strategy have reportedly teamed up to help oust 100 Remain-supporting MPs at the next general election.

Arron Banks and Steve Hilton held talks about fielding independent candidates against MPs who were deemed to have failed their constituents, The Telegraph reports.

Banks, who founded the Brexit campaign Leave.EU, has allegedly dubbed it a “drain the swamp” strategy.

Hilton launched a new fundraising website called ‘Crowdpac’ last year to “help more independent – and independent-minded – people stand for office, whether at the local or national level”.

Banks will use the platform to target “bad career politicians”, he told the Telegraph, adding: “We have been working with Steve Hilton on how you fund local candidates, how you put them forward, how you do things.”