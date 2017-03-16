May has said she will invoke Article 50, the legal mechanism for withdrawal, by the end of the month in what will be a “defining moment” for the country.

Theresa May has today been granted the authority to trigger Article 50 and begin the formal Brexit process after the necessary legislation received Royal Assent.

However the House of Lords is gearing up for a fresh Brexit challenge to May over EU citizens’ rights and a vote on a final divorce deal with Brussels, The Huffington Post UK can reveal.

This morning, Labour tabled two new motions serving notice on the Government that ministers will not be let off the hook even after the prime minister triggers Article 50. One motion tabled by Labour seeks to force ministers to update peers on EU citizens’ rights ’by the end of’ the current Parliamentary session. The second Labour motion calls for the creation of the creation of a Joint Committee of Lords and Commons “to consider and report on the terms and options for any votes in Parliament on the outcome of the negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union”. It states the new committee should report by October 31 this year.

The move comes after ministers were accused of “driving towards a cliff-edge with a blindfold on”, as Brexit Secretary David Davis admitted they have made no assessment of the economic implications of failure to secure a deal with the rest of the EU.

The prime minister has declared her readiness to walk away from Brexit negotiations without agreement, insisting that “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

And Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a TV interview at the weekend it would be “perfectly okay” to crash out of the EU on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms.

European Council president Donald Tusk said the signals coming from the UK Government just weeks ahead of the start of negotiations amounted to “threats”, but insisted Brussels would not be “intimidated”.

Failure to reach agreement on a future UK-EU relationship would be worse for Britain than for the remaining 27 states, he told the European Parliament.

Davis tried to ease tensions with Brussels, urging colleagues to ensure future comments about the upcoming negotiations are “as calm as possible and as amicable as possible”.

But he was unable to provide the committee with an estimate of the cost of “no deal”, and said it might be a year before he could offer any figures.