Ashley Graham Talks To Lorraine Kelly About The Rise Of Body Diversity In The Fashion Industry

Ashley Graham made a guest appearance on ITV’s ’Lorraine’ to speak about body diversity in the fashion industry.

The model who has starred on the covers of Vogue and Elle, to name but a few, told Lorraine Kelly: “I’ve had a lot of people tell me you’re not going to make it, you’re fat.”

Designers like Christian Siriano and Prabal Gurung championed body diversity at New York Fashion Week, but more can still be done to make the fashion industry more inclusive.