Ashley Graham's Italian Vogue Shoot Was Photoshop-Free And Emphasised Self-Love

A photoshop free editorial may not seem revolutionary - it shouldn’t even be a point of conversation in the era of #nofilter - but sadly, for many magazines showing an unedited woman’s body is a no-no.

Italian Vogue has always been synonymous with haute couture and luxury fashion, so this is an example of a high end fashion magazine breaking the rules.

The publication has a history of using fashion stories as a platform to discuss broader issues. In 2008, it ran the iconic Black Issue, exclusively featuring women of colour, which contributed mightily to the dialogue about diversity in the fashion industry.