Former President Barack Obama turns 56 today, so people are giving him a lot of birthday love on Twitter.
One man who’s been sending Obama a constant stream of affection since he left office is former official White House photographer Pete Souza.
Souza has dedicated his Instagram feed to posting Obama throwback snaps, often slotting an impressive amount shade at his successor President Donald Trump into the captions.
So to celebrate his birthday, here are eight examples of Souza’s best work:
1. The Twitter dig
You don’t need us to tell you President Trump is always on Twitter, hence the not-so-subtly dig with this picture.
The snap was also posted around the time of Trump’s transgender military ban announcement.
2. The reference to James Comey’s hearing
The sacked FBI director wrote in his official statement to the Senate about his interactions with Trump: “When the door by the grandfather clock closed, and we were alone, the President began by saying, ‘I want to talk about Mike Flynn.’”
So Souza helped us imagine that scene with this picture.
3. Appropriate talk with children
So THIS is how you talk to a young child in the Boy Scouts, not about fake news, his “incredible presidency” and attractive people at a party.
Easy mistake to make.
4. The desire to travel back in time
Take us with you?
5. Showing what affection looks like
There has been much negative discussion around Trump and Melania’s body language, only fuelled by clips of him walking well ahead of her or unsuccessful half attempts at hand holding.
So Souza scrolled the archives to find this gem and show them how it’s done.
6. The empowering mini-series
Souza dedicated several posts to showcase the former President’s respect for women, showing him working with female staff, talking to young girls and hugging women in the military.
A world away from Trump’s so-called “locker room talk”.
7. Creatively trolling Kellyanne Conway
Senior White House advisor Conway, when talking about government surveillance amid Trump’s claims that Obama wiretapping his phones, said: “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately, including microwaves that turn into cameras, etc.”
8. This lesson in respect
When Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent mocked Hillary Clinton’s White House portrait from her days as First Lady, Souza had the most simple yet effective response.