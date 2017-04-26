As Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama administration, Pete Souza took up to 20,000 photos a week, a vast trove of material which he is now using to subtly troll Donald Trump.
The 62-year-old has spent the last couple of months posting thoughtfully chosen pictures on his Instagram account that juxtapose the previous incumbent’s style with the current President.
The result is some of the most authoritative and professional shade ever directed at anyone.
1) When it was reported Trump’s team couldn’t work the lights in the White House
2) On the difference between the make-up of the Trump and Obama administrations.
In January, a picture of Trump signing an executive order on abortion surrounded by men went viral for obvious reasons.
Point made.
3) When meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Trump and Trudeau differ wildly in a number of areas, not least their polar opposite stances on immigration.
Their first encounter at the White House was amicable, but hardly warm and brought into sharp focus the weird handshake style of the US President.
Contrast that meeting with this...
5) This gem
(Tap here if you don’t know the story)
6) On security
Trump has been a frequent visitor to his “Winter White House” at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, even holding impromptu high-level security meetings in the public dining room.
Souza had this to say.
7) On keeping White House visitor logs secret
Citing privacy and national security concerns, the Trump administration put an end to Obama’s policy of publicly releasing the White House visitor logs in the name of transparency.
8) On White House guests
Last week this happened...
Yes, that is Kid Rock and Sarah Palin laughing derisively at a painting of Hillary Clinton.
9) On tweeting
10) On climate change
11) On meeting Merkel
Trump was heavily criticised for appearing to refuse German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand during their first official encounter.