    26/04/2017 08:34 BST | Updated 26/04/2017 08:54 BST

    Pete Souza, Barack Obama's Photographer, Has Been Trolling Donald Trump For Weeks

    Well played Pete Souza.

    As Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama administration, Pete Souza took up to 20,000 photos a week, a vast trove of material which he is now using to subtly troll Donald Trump.

    The 62-year-old has spent the last couple of months posting thoughtfully chosen pictures on his Instagram account that juxtapose the previous incumbent’s style with the current President.

    The result is some of the most authoritative and professional shade ever directed at anyone.

    1) When it was reported Trump’s team couldn’t work the lights in the White House

    Those damn lights ;)

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    2) On the difference between the make-up of the Trump and Obama administrations.

    In January, a picture of Trump signing an executive order on abortion surrounded by men went viral for obvious reasons.

    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    US President Donald Trump signs an executive order alongside White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (C), US Vice President Mike Pence (L), National Trade Council Advisor Peter Navarro (3rd R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2nd R) and Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller

    Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you'd say I was trying to make a point.

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    Point made.

    3) When meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    Trump and Trudeau differ wildly in a number of areas, not least their polar opposite stances on immigration.

    Their first encounter at the White House was amicable, but hardly warm and brought into sharp focus the weird handshake style of the US President. 

    Contrast that meeting with this...

    Allies.

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    5) This gem

    Someone has been photoshopping one of my photos. For the record, it wasn't me.

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    (Tap here if you don’t know the story) 

    6) On security

    Trump has been a frequent visitor to his “Winter White House” at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, even holding impromptu high-level security meetings in the public dining room.

    Facebook
    Unsurprisingly this drew sharp criticism

    Souza had this to say.

    7) On keeping White House visitor logs secret

    Citing privacy and national security concerns, the Trump administration put an end to Obama’s policy of publicly releasing the White House visitor logs in the name of transparency. 

    Hmm. Bet he was noted in the visitor logs.

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    8) On White House guests

    Last week this happened...

    Yes, that is Kid Rock and Sarah Palin laughing derisively at a painting of Hillary Clinton.

    Being respectful.

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    9) On tweeting

    Glad he only tweeted out facts with his device.

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    10) On climate change

    2015 in Alaska, where climate change is not a hoax.

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    11) On meeting Merkel

    Trump was heavily criticised for appearing to refuse German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand during their first official encounter. 

    First time meeting Angela Merkel in 2009

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

    12) On getting out and about 

    First 100 days. With our troops in Iraq (at one of Saddam Hussein's palaces no less).

    A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

