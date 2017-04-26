As Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama administration, Pete Souza took up to 20,000 photos a week, a vast trove of material which he is now using to subtly troll Donald Trump.

The 62-year-old has spent the last couple of months posting thoughtfully chosen pictures on his Instagram account that juxtapose the previous incumbent’s style with the current President.

The result is some of the most authoritative and professional shade ever directed at anyone.

1) When it was reported Trump’s team couldn’t work the lights in the White House