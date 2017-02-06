We’ve all been there: you move into a new place and you’re not quite sure how everything works. Where’s the fuse box? How do you put the heating on timer?
Light switches, however, rarely prove to be an issue.
That is unless you’re Donald Trump’s team and you’re still trying to get to grips with the White House.
According to the New York Times, the light switches in the cabinet offices are proving rather tricky.
Aides have reportedly had to hold meetings in the dark because of the problem and visitors have struggled to find exits in the gloom.
The reports prompted many social media users to mock Trump and his administration...
This isn’t the first time the White House lights have made it into the news recently.
Presenters on Fox News asked Trump to flash the White House lights if he was watching, then showed a clip of just that happening, Mashable reported.
But all was not what it seemed.
The clip was actually a joke, riffing off claims that the new US president appears to tweet straight after seeing things on the channel, such as when he called Chelsea Manning an “ungrateful traitor” straight after Fox News used the same words.