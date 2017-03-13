Getty/HuffPost Kellyanne Conway made fresh comments about wiretapping on Sunday (image created)

"What I can say is there are many ways we can surveil each other now unfortunately,” Conway replied. “There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets. Any number of different ways. “Microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera. So we know that that is just a fact of modern life.”

Asked on Monday by ABC Good Morning America why she would make such a claim without evidence, Conway said: “I wasn’t making a suggestion about Trump Tower. I answered [Kelly] about surveilling generally,” she said. “I have no evidence, that’s why there’s an investigation in Congress,” she added. She later tweeted: “Response to Bergen Record was about surveillance articles in news & techniques generally, not about campaign. Headline just wrong.”

2/2: response to Bergen Record was about surveillance articles in news & techniques generally, not about campaign. Headline just wrong. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 13, 2017