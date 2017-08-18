The world watched horrified as Spain was hit by a string of terror attacks on Thursday - but the best of humanity was also on display as people tried to help in any way they could.

At least 13 people died and 50 were injured when the van crashed on a pavement in the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Five suspected terrorists were also killed in the Spanish town of Cambrils as police foiled a second terrorist attack. One woman was killed and 7 people - including a police officer - were wounded in Cambrils after a car was driven into them early on Friday morning, officials said.

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images Flowers, candles, messages and stuffed toys are left on the Rambla boulevard following the attack which left 13 dead

But the far from being cowed by the horrifying acts, people instead carried out their own acts of kindness...

1. Many opened their homes to offer a bed for the night to anyone stranded using the hashtag #BedInBarcelona

#BedInBarcelona if someone needs somewhere to stay I have space for 5 people. Atenció Poble Sec/Paralel, Barcelona centre — Nysha (@dream_jcm) August 17, 2017

I have 2+ beds and couch available for anyone who needs a place to sleep today in Barcelona. Near Plaça Espanya. DM's open. #BedInBarcelona — Gloxinia (@cafeclado) August 17, 2017

I have 3 beds + couch available if anyone needs somewhere to stay for the night. I'm next to Sants Estació. MDs are open. #BedInBarcelona — PAMTUMACA ☕️ (@NCandado8) August 17, 2017

If someone needs a place to crash around Collblanc/Zona Universitaria/Camp Nou contact me #BedInBarcelona — Rodrigo ML (@meruelo91) August 17, 2017

2. Public transport officials confirmed they would not be charging for metro and bus services in the wake of the attack

⚠️🚌🚇 Per situació excepcional de col·lapse, facilitem viatjar sense validar títol de transport a #metrobcn i #busbcn #Barcelona #Ramblas — TMBinfo (@TMBinfo) August 17, 2017

3. Taxi drivers and services also offered to give people lifts for free

If you're in #Barcelona and you need to move, Cabify will be free today using the promotional code UNIDOS1708 — Cabify España (@cabify_espana) August 17, 2017

Los taxis de Barcelona ejercen su labor social en apoyo a las víctimas.#atentadoterroristabarcelona pic.twitter.com/LnwAJhNqiu — Agrupa Taxi Malaga (@AlvareJoaquin) August 17, 2017

4. People rushed to donate blood and reserves were quickly filled

El miedo y el odio no ayudan. Donar sangre sí. #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/y3bNJhW1RI — Miguel Cobá (@MiguelCobaMtz) August 17, 2017

Barcelonans rushed to blood banks after this afternoon’s attack, quickly filling their reserves https://t.co/nXz7IhcHZ3 — Christopher Woody (@chrstphr_woody) August 17, 2017

5. Striking airport workers called off their industrial action

Albert Gea / Reuters Queues at Barcelona's El Prat airport during the strike by security staff

6. Barcelona’s tourism office and hotel chain Gremi D’Hotels offered stranded tourists alternative hotel rooms

Tourism of Barcelona is offering alternative hotel rooms in the Eixample district w/ the help of @gremihotelsbcn 📞932853832 #TerroristAttack — Barcelona Turisme (@BarcelonaInfoEN) August 17, 2017

7. People flooded social media with pictures of cats after police requested that people did not post pictures of the crime scene

Este gatito está ayudando a no difundir imágenes del atentado en Barcelona o dar información a terroristas/cómplices #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/HUJKeOycox — Elena (@Elen_M_S_1) August 17, 2017

#Barcelona hagamos como los Belgas. Gatito cocinero= desinformación para los terroristas. No tenemos miedo👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RRGgub7gcB — foodyingourmet (@foodyingourmet) August 17, 2017

#Barcelona #Rambles No difundan información que pueda ayudar a los terroristas. Llenemos el hastag de gatitos pic.twitter.com/qAGcCAAeSs — Claire Farron (@NurikoCosplay) August 17, 2017

8. When #StopIslam began trending, people were quick to step in with #StopIslamophobia messages

friendly reminder that the action of a few do not dictate the beliefs of all. (i mean, you're not all nazis, right?) #stopIslamophobia — Lou (@LoughABread) August 18, 2017

#StopIslamophobia TERRORISM HAS NO RELIGION. IT IS ONLY HATE AND WE HAVE TO KEEP TOGETHER AND REMAIN STRONG. DON'T LET THEM WIN. — c.g.g. ♀ (@jadelocked) August 18, 2017

As all white people are not supremacism, all muslims are not terrorism. #StopIslamophobia #BarcelonaContigo — elVulcaniano (@elvulcaniano) August 18, 2017

Dawn, 30, who has lived in Barcelona all their life, told HuffPost UK: “Barcelona is my city, even if this people want us down. I live here, I walked for her streets, I worked just in Rambla, but this will not let us down.

“I was at home yesterday when I known what happened. I felt anger, sadness. I was horrified about this happened in my city. We always see all the attacks in social media, or the TV, but isn’t the same when it happens in your beloved city. I had a really bad panic attack.

“This is awful. It’s terrible, but Barcelona is strong and we are united. With all taxi, transport, hotels free for those who can come back home or their hotel. People going to hospitals for blood donation, helping tourists to translate information... This is Barcelona. We are all together, and we will be.”

Investigations into the attacks are ongoing, with the driver of the van involved in the Las Ramblas attack having fled from the scene by foot.

The so-called Islamic State have taken responsibility for the attack.