While Diane Abbott has been pilloried for a number of interviews in which she has struggled with figures, one Question Time audience member reminded Theresa May that her party doesn’t have the perfect track record either.

After the prime minster referenced Abbott’s blooper, a member of the audience in York told her: “Philip Hammond, who’s the Chancellor of the Exchequer, got a £20 billion miscalculation a few weeks ago. So I think that’s a bit rude.”

The man was referencing an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, in which the chancellor got the cost of HS2 wrong by £20 billion.

He claimed the new high speed transport link was due to cost the taxpayer £32 billion, when it is in fact expected to cost £52 billion.