Liam Fox last night enraged Question Time viewers by defending a billion pound deal for Northern Ireland in return for votes in Parliament - before saying a pay rise for nurses may not be in “the interests of taxpayers”. The Conservative international trade secretary said just minutes after defending a £1bn deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that public sector pay rises couldn’t be guaranteed.

BBC Liam Fox revealed a startling difference in priorities on Thursday's Question Time

Defending the failure to remove a one percent cap on wage hikes, Fox said: “I think that we need to look at the control of public finances and have a balance here to strike. We have to look after the interests of the taxpayers.” Viewers were quick to highlight the startling difference in priorities.

Liam Fox, a few minutes after defending the £1bn DUP deal, says out loud the country just can’t afford to give nurses a pay rise. #BBCQT — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 29, 2017

Liam Fox demands continuing pay restraint for the rest of us while taking the 10% payrise MPs got. Shameless little weasel #bbcqt — FrankThomas (@FrankThomas27) June 29, 2017

Is Liam Fox unaware that he is a public sector worker: the taxpayer pays his MP and ministerial salary#bbcqt — Save the EHRC (@savetheehrc) June 29, 2017

Confirmed on last night's #bbcqt by @LiamFox ''There is no austerity, It's living within our means'' Tell that to 1,000s of foodbank users. — Nicola's No1 Comrade (@ChrisMcCusker67) June 30, 2017

Earlier, Labour MP Stella Creasy had said: “This country hasn’t had a pay rise for ten years.” Fox defended the DUP deal, saying: “The government after the election had no overall majority, we had a duty to form a government, that’s our duty and it’s part of our constitution. “The DUP share a lot of the common elements with the Conservative party. “What of course we, erm, it’s the MPs from the DUP clearly wanted to get better funding for Northern Ireland on things like infrastructure, and who can blame them? They have influence that they didn’t have before and that’s what our political system throws up. “There was something that was different about Northern Ireland. If you look at the city deals that were done in England, there were over £3.2 billion pounds worth of city deals done. In Scotland, there were three-quarters of a billion pounds worth of city deals done. In Wales, there were half a billion pounds. In Northern Ireland, zero.”

BBC Audience members quizzed Fox on public sector pay during Thursday's programme