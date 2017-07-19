All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/07/2017 10:55 BST | Updated 19/07/2017 12:27 BST

    BBC Salaries: Chris Evans Speaks Out As He's Revealed To Be BBC's Highest Paid Star

    💰💰💰

    The salaries of the BBC’s biggest stars have been revealed in the corporation’s annual report, with Chris Evans topping the pay scale, with the Radio 2 Breakfast Show host earning at least £2.2m a year.

    When asked if it’s fair that he earns twenty times more than Theresa May’s £140,000 wage, he joked: “Well, I am paid more than the Prime Minister.”

    He added: “I think the most important thing is that we’re the ultimate public company and therefore I think that, on balance, it’s probably right and proper that people know what we get paid.”

    Rex
    Chris Evans

    The report reveals the pay of anyone working for the Beeb who earns more than £150,000 a year - the first time this information has been made public as a result of a change made to the BBC’s Royal Charter.

    ‘Match Of The Day’ and BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker is the Beeb’s second biggest earner, with a salary of £1.75m a year.

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Gary Lineker

    Other top earning presenters at the BBC include Graham Norton (£850-£900K), Jeremy Vine (£700-£749K) and Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright (£500-£549K).

    The BBC’s top earning actors include Derek Thompson who plays Charlie in ‘Casualty’ (£350-£399K), ‘Holby City’ actress Amanda Mealing (£250-£299K), and ‘EastEnders’ star Adam Woodyatt (£200-£249K).

    The report also highlights the differences in pay between presenters on the same shows, including The One Show’s Matt Baker (£450-499K) and Alex Jones (£400-£449K), and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ hosts Claudia Winkleman (£450-499K) and Tess Daly (£350-£399K).

    Rex
    'The One Show' presenter Matt Baker earns more than his co-host Alex Jones.

    Some of the BBC’s biggest stars spoke out ahead of the publication of the report.

    Gary Lineker tweeted: “Happy BBC salary day. I blame my agent and the other TV channels that pay more. Now where did I put my tin helmet?”

    The former footballer also admitted that he has turned down a bigger salary from a privately-owned broadcaster in the past, “because I love and value my job and BBC Sport.”

    Ross Kemp, who was one of the organisation’s most high-profile stars during his time playing Grant Mitchell on ‘EastEnders’, suggested viewers should question why the Beeb is being forced to share the information.

    Rex
    Ross Kemp

    Speaking on Wednesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, he said: “I think some people will be unhappy [when the report is published] – and that’s understandable. But you have to think about the agenda behind this.

    “Is it a government agenda to rock the BBC’s ship?”

    However, ‘Strictly’ presenter Claudia Winkleman spoke out in support of the report.

    David M Benett via Getty Images
    Claudia Winkleman

    Speaking ahead of its publication, she said: “I’m all for it. I totally understand it. We’re working for the public, so why shouldn’t they know? It’s good to see some women on the list too.

    “We get paid an awful lot of money and it’s a marketplace. It’s bonkers.”

    She added: “I love working for the BBC. I know that commercial stations pay a whole lot more - double, three times, four times. But I totally understand why people would want to know.”

    Here are the top earners in descending order... 

    Multi-genre 

    £2,200,000 - £2,249,999

    Chris Evans, presenter

    £850,000 - £899,999

    Graham Norton, presenter 

    £700,000 - £749,999

    Jeremy Vine, presenter 

    £600,000 - £649,999 

    John Humphrys, presenter 

    £550,000 - £599,999 

    Huw Edwards, presenter 

    £450,000 - £499,999 

    Matt Baker, commentator and presenter 

    Claudia Winkleman, presenter 

    £400,000 - £449,999 

    Andrew Marr, presenter 

    Stephen Nolan, presenter 

    £350,000 - £399,999 

    Fiona Bruce, presenter 

    £250,000 - £299,999 

    Zoe Ball, presenter 

    Brian Cox, presenter 

    Evan Davis, presenter 

    £200,000 - £249,999

    Mark Chapman, presenter 

    Jools Holland, presenter 

    Dan Walker, presenter 

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Naga Munchetty, presenter and contributor 

    Sport 

    £1,750,000 - £1,799,999

    Gary Lineker, presenter

    £400,000 - £449,999

    Alan Shearer, presenter

    £300,000 - £349,999

    Sue Barker, presenter

    £250,000 - £299,999

    Jason Mohammad, presenter 

    £200,000 - £249,999 

    John Inverdale, presenter 

    Gabby Logan, presenter  

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Jonathan Agnew, presenter and commentator 

    Clare Balding, presenter 

    Jonathan Davies, contributor 

    John McEnroe, presenter and commentator 

    Radio 

    £500,000 - £549,999 

    Steve Wright, presenter 

    £400,000 - £449,999 

    Nicky Campbell, presenter 

    £350,000 - £399,999 

    Nick Grimshaw, presenter

    Vanessa Feltz, presenter 

    Nicholas Grimshaw, presenter 

    Simon Mayo, presenter 

    £300,000 - £349,999 

    Lauren Laverne, presenter 

    £250,000 - £299,999 

    Ken Bruce, presenter 

    Scott Mills, presenter 

    Trevor Nelson, presenter 

    £200,000 - £249,999

    Mark Radcliffe, presenter 

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Adrian Chiles, presenter 

    Greg James, presenter 

    Shaun Keaveny, presenter 

    Moira Stuart, presenter 

    Jo Whiley, presenter 

    TV Non-Scripted (Factual and Entertainment)

    £400,000-£449,99

    Alex Jones, presenter

    £350,000-£399,999

    Tess Daly, presenter

    £300,000-£349,999

    Nick Knowles, presenter

    £200,000-£249,999

    Gary Barlow, contributor

    Len Goodman, contributor

    Danni Minogue, contributor

    Bruno Tonioli, contributor
    Alan Yentob, presenter

    £150,000 - £199,999

    Darcey Bussell, contributor

    Mel Giedroyc, presenter

    Craig Horwood, contributor

    Paul Martin, presenter

    Simon Schama, presenter

    TV Scripted (Drama and Comedy)

    £350,000-£399,999

    Derek Thompson, actor

    £250,000-£299,999

    Amanda Mealing, actor

    £200,000-£249,999

    Peter Capaldi, actor

    Danny Dyer, actor

    Emilia Fox, actor

    David Jason, actor

    Rosie Marcel, actor

    Adam Woodyatt, actor

    £150,000-£199,999

    Laurie Brett, actor

    Letitia Dean, actor

    Tameka Empson, actor and contributor

    Guy Henry, actor

    Linda Henry, actor

    Scott Maslen, actor

    Diane Parish, actor

    Hugh Quarshie, actor

    Jemma Redgrave, actor

    Tim Roth, actor

    Catherine Shipton, actor

    Gillian Taylforth, actor

    Lacey Turner, actor

    News and Current Affairs

    £300,000-£349,999

    Eddie Mair, presenter

    £250,000-£299,999

    George Alagiah, presenter

    Nicholas Robinson, presenter

    £200,000-£249,999

    Victoria Derbyshire, presenter

    Mishal Husain, presenter

    Martha Kearney, presenter

    Laura Kuenssberg, correspondent

    Andrew Neil, presenter

    Jonathan Sopel, correspondent

    £150,000 - £199,999

    Kamal Ahmed, correspondent

    Jeremy Bowen, correspondent

    Ben Brown, presenter

    Mark Easton, correspondent

    Gavin Esler, presenter

    James Naughtie, correspondent and presenter

    John Pienaar, correspondent

    Sophie Raworth, presenter

    John Simpson, correspondent

    Kirsty Work, presenter

    Justin Webb, presenter

