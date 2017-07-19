The salaries of the BBC’s biggest stars have been revealed in the corporation’s annual report, with Chris Evans topping the pay scale, with the Radio 2 Breakfast Show host earning at least £2.2m a year.

When asked if it’s fair that he earns twenty times more than Theresa May’s £140,000 wage, he joked: “Well, I am paid more than the Prime Minister.”

He added: “I think the most important thing is that we’re the ultimate public company and therefore I think that, on balance, it’s probably right and proper that people know what we get paid.”