The salaries of the BBC’s biggest stars have been revealed in the corporation’s annual report, with Chris Evans topping the pay scale, with the Radio 2 Breakfast Show host earning at least £2.2m a year.
When asked if it’s fair that he earns twenty times more than Theresa May’s £140,000 wage, he joked: “Well, I am paid more than the Prime Minister.”
He added: “I think the most important thing is that we’re the ultimate public company and therefore I think that, on balance, it’s probably right and proper that people know what we get paid.”
The report reveals the pay of anyone working for the Beeb who earns more than £150,000 a year - the first time this information has been made public as a result of a change made to the BBC’s Royal Charter.
‘Match Of The Day’ and BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker is the Beeb’s second biggest earner, with a salary of £1.75m a year.
Other top earning presenters at the BBC include Graham Norton (£850-£900K), Jeremy Vine (£700-£749K) and Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright (£500-£549K).
The BBC’s top earning actors include Derek Thompson who plays Charlie in ‘Casualty’ (£350-£399K), ‘Holby City’ actress Amanda Mealing (£250-£299K), and ‘EastEnders’ star Adam Woodyatt (£200-£249K).
The report also highlights the differences in pay between presenters on the same shows, including The One Show’s Matt Baker (£450-499K) and Alex Jones (£400-£449K), and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ hosts Claudia Winkleman (£450-499K) and Tess Daly (£350-£399K).
Some of the BBC’s biggest stars spoke out ahead of the publication of the report.
Gary Lineker tweeted: “Happy BBC salary day. I blame my agent and the other TV channels that pay more. Now where did I put my tin helmet?”
The former footballer also admitted that he has turned down a bigger salary from a privately-owned broadcaster in the past, “because I love and value my job and BBC Sport.”
Ross Kemp, who was one of the organisation’s most high-profile stars during his time playing Grant Mitchell on ‘EastEnders’, suggested viewers should question why the Beeb is being forced to share the information.
Speaking on Wednesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, he said: “I think some people will be unhappy [when the report is published] – and that’s understandable. But you have to think about the agenda behind this.
“Is it a government agenda to rock the BBC’s ship?”
However, ‘Strictly’ presenter Claudia Winkleman spoke out in support of the report.
Speaking ahead of its publication, she said: “I’m all for it. I totally understand it. We’re working for the public, so why shouldn’t they know? It’s good to see some women on the list too.
“We get paid an awful lot of money and it’s a marketplace. It’s bonkers.”
She added: “I love working for the BBC. I know that commercial stations pay a whole lot more - double, three times, four times. But I totally understand why people would want to know.”
Here are the top earners in descending order...
Multi-genre
£2,200,000 - £2,249,999
Chris Evans, presenter
£850,000 - £899,999
Graham Norton, presenter
£700,000 - £749,999
Jeremy Vine, presenter
£600,000 - £649,999
John Humphrys, presenter
£550,000 - £599,999
Huw Edwards, presenter
£450,000 - £499,999
Matt Baker, commentator and presenter
Claudia Winkleman, presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Andrew Marr, presenter
Stephen Nolan, presenter
£350,000 - £399,999
Fiona Bruce, presenter
£250,000 - £299,999
Zoe Ball, presenter
Brian Cox, presenter
Evan Davis, presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Mark Chapman, presenter
Jools Holland, presenter
Dan Walker, presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Naga Munchetty, presenter and contributor
Sport
£1,750,000 - £1,799,999
Gary Lineker, presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Alan Shearer, presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Sue Barker, presenter
£250,000 - £299,999
Jason Mohammad, presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
John Inverdale, presenter
Gabby Logan, presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Jonathan Agnew, presenter and commentator
Clare Balding, presenter
Jonathan Davies, contributor
John McEnroe, presenter and commentator
Radio
£500,000 - £549,999
Steve Wright, presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Nicky Campbell, presenter
£350,000 - £399,999
Nick Grimshaw, presenter
Vanessa Feltz, presenter
Nicholas Grimshaw, presenter
Simon Mayo, presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Lauren Laverne, presenter
£250,000 - £299,999
Ken Bruce, presenter
Scott Mills, presenter
Trevor Nelson, presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Mark Radcliffe, presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Adrian Chiles, presenter
Greg James, presenter
Shaun Keaveny, presenter
Moira Stuart, presenter
Jo Whiley, presenter
TV Non-Scripted (Factual and Entertainment)
£400,000-£449,99
Alex Jones, presenter
£350,000-£399,999
Tess Daly, presenter
£300,000-£349,999
Nick Knowles, presenter
£200,000-£249,999
Gary Barlow, contributor
Len Goodman, contributor
Danni Minogue, contributor
Bruno Tonioli, contributor
Alan Yentob, presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Darcey Bussell, contributor
Mel Giedroyc, presenter
Craig Horwood, contributor
Paul Martin, presenter
Simon Schama, presenter
TV Scripted (Drama and Comedy)
£350,000-£399,999
Derek Thompson, actor
£250,000-£299,999
Amanda Mealing, actor
£200,000-£249,999
Peter Capaldi, actor
Danny Dyer, actor
Emilia Fox, actor
David Jason, actor
Rosie Marcel, actor
Adam Woodyatt, actor
£150,000-£199,999
Laurie Brett, actor
Letitia Dean, actor
Tameka Empson, actor and contributor
Guy Henry, actor
Linda Henry, actor
Scott Maslen, actor
Diane Parish, actor
Hugh Quarshie, actor
Jemma Redgrave, actor
Tim Roth, actor
Catherine Shipton, actor
Gillian Taylforth, actor
Lacey Turner, actor
News and Current Affairs
£300,000-£349,999
Eddie Mair, presenter
£250,000-£299,999
George Alagiah, presenter
Nicholas Robinson, presenter
£200,000-£249,999
Victoria Derbyshire, presenter
Mishal Husain, presenter
Martha Kearney, presenter
Laura Kuenssberg, correspondent
Andrew Neil, presenter
Jonathan Sopel, correspondent
£150,000 - £199,999
Kamal Ahmed, correspondent
Jeremy Bowen, correspondent
Ben Brown, presenter
Mark Easton, correspondent
Gavin Esler, presenter
James Naughtie, correspondent and presenter
John Pienaar, correspondent
Sophie Raworth, presenter
John Simpson, correspondent
Kirsty Work, presenter
Justin Webb, presenter