This Ridiculous Makeup Hack Is A Game Changer For Preventing Stains On Clothes

A hilarious beauty hack for preventing makeup stains on clothing has surfaced, and the Internet can’t get enough of it.
Twitter user, Eva Lopez, shared her simple trick of placing a plastic bag on her head while putting on her clothes to avoid the unfortunate all-too-familiar occurrence of smudged makeup on your top.
Lopez took to Twitter on Friday 16 June to share the makeup hack, gaining over 17,000 retweets.
The hack goes against every parent’s advice of not putting plastic bags over our heads. So some social media users suggest it would be wise - and less ridiculous - to use a scarf instead.
But others can’t get enough of the innovation.
(H/T: Refinery29)