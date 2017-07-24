Traces of human blood have reportedly been found on a toy car and sandal believed to have belonged to toddler Ben Needham, who disappeared on Kos 26 years ago.

Kerry Needham said the discovery is evidence of a cover-up in the disappearance of her son, who was staying at his grandparents’ farmhouse on the Greek island.

She fears the 21-month-old was killed and his body moved before British police began searching the site last year.