Today the Daily Mail attacked Best for Britain, jumping on the bandwagon of the Daily Telegraph. The Mail in its usual style comes at me, our funders and our organisation all guns blazing and now their splash has pride of place on our wall. IDS, the thinking man’s Andrew-Bridgen-rent-a-quote, shrieks “hand the money back”.

My message to IDS and his ilk is this: thanks for your comments, but we won’t be intimidated by the likes of you and your band of ideological friends who are trying to subvert the very meaning of democracy. We have the right to at least a Parliamentary vote at the end of this, and we must push MPs to do what’s Best for Britain and ask people for the vote.

For me, democracy did not end on the day after the referendum. My view was the same before, the same the day of the referendum and same the day after. The process of leaving the EU is democratic. The government got a mandate to trigger negotiations, but not to sign them off- they did not get a blank cheque.

The money that George Soros and thousands of small donors have donated, and continue to donate is making a massive difference. That cash goes straight to front line campaigning. At Best for Britain we have been campaigning to win a meaningful vote on Brexit, which we helped win, and to keep all options on the table, including staying in the European Union. That’s why we’re crowdfunding to make sure that our campaign reaches as many people as possible - we don’t have much time for our voices to be heard.