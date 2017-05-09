A young Labour activist who introduced Jeremy Corbyn at his local election launch in Newark last month has resigned over a series of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic tweets. Undergraduate Bethany Barker stepped down as general secretary of Nottingham Labour Students on Tuesday after it emerged she had posted a number of offensive messages on social media between 2012 and 2014. In a tweet sent in 2013, Barker said she was “supporting the n***** race” by cooking chicken and rice, while she called someone a “f*****” and referred to a “Jew cap” in other messages.

She wrote in another tweet: “I hate BBC one, fucking c***s black fucking bitch I hate everyone #mayday”. In a statement on her Facebook page, Barker said she was “appalled and ashamed” of her comments and extended her “sincerest apologies to anyone that I have offended”. The 19-year-old wrote: “These views are clearly not in line with what I believe today and do not reflect my character. “I have grown up, developed and matured a lot since I was 14 years-old to the point where, looking back, I find it hard to recognise that person as myself. “I am proud of how far I have come since then and will do everything in my power to make amends for the mistakes that I have made.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images Barker introduced Jeremy Corbyn at his local election launch in Newark last month