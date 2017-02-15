A German tabloid has apologised for running a false story about Cologne-style sex attacks by migrants. Police investigated after Bild, the country’s biggest selling newspaper, reported that 900 migrants had attacked women in a Frankfurt shopping district, Fressgass, on New Year’s Eve. The allegation had echoes of attacks in Cologne the previous year, which fuelled the anti-migrant movement in Germany after the country took in hundreds of thousands of those fleeing war and poverty amid the migration crisis. Bild’s claim was picked up by The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph last week, before both amended their articles.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters Police established one of those Bild interviewed was not even in Frankfurt at the time

Bild published quotes from a woman who claimed she had been sexually assaulted and a man who said his bar had been overrun by people attacking women. The paper said the attackers had gone to Fressgass after police refused them entry to the city centre. But the police investigation revealed one of the people interviewed by Bild was not even in Frankfurt at the time. A police spokesman told Frankfurter Rundschau: “After interviewing the witnesses, guests, and colleagues of the witnesses, we have considerable doubts about the version of events that was presented, so much so that one person who was allegedly affected was not in the city at the time.” In a statement, the newspaper said: “The Bild editorial team expressly apologises for this inaccurate reporting and the accusations against those concerned... “This reporting does not correspond in any way to the journalistic standards of Bild.”

PATRIK STOLLARZ via Getty Images A refugee from Syria holds a sign reading 'Living feely without violence' as they demonstrate against violence at the Cologne main train station, shortly after the New Year's Eve attack there