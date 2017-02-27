Miami Herald via Getty Images William Owens, clutching a photo of son William 'Ryan' Owens

He was a 36-year-old married father of three. Owens told The Miami Herald: “I want an investigation. The government owes my son an investigation.” He added that he refused to meet with the President who travelled with his daughter, Ivana, because the family had requested a private ceremony.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Marine One with US President Donald Trump flies with a decoy and support helicopters to Dover Air Force Base on February 1

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to see him,” Owens recalled telling the chaplain who informed him that Trump was on his way from Washington. “I told them I don’t want to meet the president.”

Miami Herald via Getty Images Owens points to a display of his son's medals and honours

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that she believes the president would support an investigation. “I can’t imagine what this father is going through,” she said. “His son is a true American hero, and we should forever be in his son’s debt.” The operation on January 29 was executed without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations, according to military sources. Ryan Owens was killed, six American soldiers were wounded and a military aircraft suffered a hard landing and had to be destroyed in the assault, which took place just days after Trump’s inauguration. The White House has repeatedly insisted the raid was a success.

Trump reportedly convinced to launch botched Yemen raid after being told Obama would've never attempted it https://t.co/gf0dKUbWZs pic.twitter.com/hrIMMa08KH — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 8, 2017

It also later transpired the President had not even been in the situation room when the raid took place but was instead in the residential area of the White House. White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, said: “The raid that was conducted in Yemen was an intelligence-gathering raid. “That’s what it was. It was highly successful. It achieved the purpose it was going to get, save the loss of life that we suffered and the injuries that occurred.”

Children Killed In Trump's 'Successful' Raid On Yemen. pic.twitter.com/pmiWAspeb0 — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) February 16, 2017

The US military is investigating what went wrong.

Important: The Pentagon initially denied civilians were killed in Yemen raid that Trump greenlit.



It wasn't true.https://t.co/qNkqRFIBjQ pic.twitter.com/71JDS41MaK — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) February 2, 2017

Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been vocal in his criticism of the raid, saying it could not be called a success “when you lose a $75 million airplane and, more importantly, an American life is lost”. Trump responded on Twitter:

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

...long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in - bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

A day after McCain’s comments, Spicer said: “It’s absolutely a success, and I think anyone who would suggest it’s not a success does disservice to the life of Chief Ryan Owens. “He fought knowing what was at stake in that mission. And anybody who would suggest otherwise doesn’t fully appreciate how successful that mission was.”