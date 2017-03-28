Billie Faiers has introduced her second child to the world.

The 27-year-old, who is also mum to two-year-old daughter Nelly and fiancé Greg Shepherd, also revealed she’d called her son Arthur.

Faiers said she didn’t think it was possible to love another child like she does her daughter, but realised this wasn’t something she needed to worry about.

“I thought a lot about how I could ever love another child as much as I love Nelly,” she told OK! Magazine.

“It didn’t seem possible, but as soon as the midwife passed Arthur to me, I felt an overwhelming feeling of love. It was an instant bond.”