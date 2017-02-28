A mother has shared a shocking exchange she had with her birth photographer, who reportedly refused to document her caesarean section.

The mum, whose name is unknown, shared her story on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page on 25 February.

She claimed the photographer booked to capture the birth opted out when they found out she was not giving birth “naturally”.

In the text exchange the mother shared, the photographer claimed “surgery isn’t birth” and wrote: “I for one don’t want to be there and take pictures of it.”