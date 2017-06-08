Boob Nail Art Is Helping To Free The Nipple, And It's Cool AF

Boob nail art has a powerful agenda.

Featuring nipples in all shapes, colours and sizes - even including piercings - the statement making design makes a stand against sexism, and we love it.

The look was created by New York City-based nail artist Mei Kawajiri of ‘Nails By Mei’.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday 4 June, the artist shared her design with her 60,000 followers.

“Pierced nipple? Or no? Nipple hoops for thumbs?” she wrote.