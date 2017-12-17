Bookmaker Forced To Apologise After Posting Blackface Diane Abbott Tweet

The bookmaker was accused of racism after posting the picture.

Star Sports Bookmakers posted the picture on Twitter on Friday evening showing a man wearing blackface at a darts competition and holding up a sign reading “190” – lampooning the shadow home secretary for her grasp of numbers. The maximum score off three darts is 180.

A bookmaker has been forced to apologise after it posted a picture of a man blacked-up as Labour MP Diane Abbott on social media.

The post was widely condemned on social media, with Labour MP Stella Creasy wading into the debate, tweeting: “Guess it says what you really think of your customers that you promote this.”

The caption accompanying the tweet read: “An early contender for best fancy dress costume at the #PDC #WorldDartsChampionships tonight at #AllyPally.”

Wow @StarSports_Bet - guess it says what you really think of your customers that you promote this..hoping @Yourallypally expect better about those using their beautiful venue …as bookies or punters… #21stcenturycalling https://t.co/UnxfjKVFm9

The bookmaker originally attempted to defend itself, hitting back at Creasy: “This wasn’t some guerrilla marketing stunt Stella, one of our team attended on a social night out.

“We thought it was a very impressive attempt at fancy dress and merely shared it with our followers. Please stop taking things so seriously.”

Creasy retorted, accusing the firm of “promoting casual racism”.

Abbott famously stumbled over the cost of plans to put thousands of extra police on the streets during a radio interview in May.

On Sunday morning the firm said it had removed the offending photo.

The response to Creasy was also taken down.

Star Sports Bookmakers said in a statement posted on Twitter: “It was not meant to cause offense with the humorous element in our eyes being the ’190′ scribbled on the sign.” (sic)

The firm said it would like to “apologise to all those who were offended by it”.